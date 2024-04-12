Revanth influencing Speaker’s office, allege BRS legislators

HYDERABAD: BRS MLAs alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is influencing the Assembly Speaker’s office. They claimed that the CM has brought all the systems in the state under his control and urged him to stop pressuring the Speaker.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, MLAs KP Vivekananda, Padi Kaushik Reddy, Kova Lakshmi, along with former MLAs A Jeevan Reddy and P Sasidhar Reddy, said that despite their efforts to meet the Speaker, they have not been granted appointments. They said, “We tried to submit a petition requesting the disqualification of MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao, who joined the Congress from the BRS. Since the Speaker did not give us time, we sent the petitions via a registered post.” They warned that if the Speaker fails to disqualify the defected MLAs, they will stage a dharna in front of the Assembly.