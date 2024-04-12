Revanth takes part in Md Ali Shabbir’s Ramzan get-together

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders participated in the Eid celebrations at the residence of government adviser Md Ali Shabbir on Thursday. Due to the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, an official event could not be organised, so Shabbir arranged a get-together at his residence.

About 150 guests, including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, as well as AICC Telangana incharge Deepa Dasmunsi, senior Congress leaders including K Jana Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, Suresh Kumar Shetkar, Zafar Javeed, Rohin Reddy, and Feroz Khan, also participated in the celebrations.

During the event, Shabbir mentioned that the Congress government had made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Ramzan festivities throughout the month.

He recalled that besides extensive arrangements at mosques across Telangana, shops and establishments in Greater Hyderabad were permitted to function until 4 am.