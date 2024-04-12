Telangana CM indulging in ‘settlements’: Alleti

HYDERABAD: BJP floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Alleti A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was indulging in ‘settlements’ under the garb of probe into the irregularities committed by the previous BRS government.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Thursday, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that Revanth also indulged in a settlement relating to the allotment of 15 acres of land to a pharmaceutical company.

“The chief minister constituted a committee with Congress leaders to collect evidence in the Rs 2 lakh crore Dharani portal scam only to collect money through settlements,” he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Kaleshwaram case was not handed over to CBI and the Congress kept all the evidence in the scam only to threaten the contractors and collect money.