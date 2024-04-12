Telangana CM warns against paddy procurement corruption

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned officials that the government will not tolerate corrupt practices during paddy procurement and emphasised the government’s commitment to procure paddy in a fair manner.

The chief minister also commended Jangaon Additional Collector Rohit Singh for his prompt action in suspending a market secretary, who was allegedly colluding with traders and causing trouble to the farmers. Additionally, the additional collector instructed officials concerned to file criminal cases against traders who attempted to cheat farmers.

In response to the incident, addressing “X”, Revanth reiterated that the government will not tolerate any collusion between market committee officials and traders attempting to manipulate prices. He added, “Congratulations to Additional Collector Rohit Singh for ordering the suspension of the market secretary over negligence. I urge all officials across the state to remain vigilant in matters concerning paddy procurement.”

Meanwhile, paddy procurement for the Rabi season commenced in the last week of March. The government is establishing procurement centres across the state, with procurement initiated in five districts already.

Officials said that procurement will soon begin in the remaining districts.