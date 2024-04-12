Telangana continues to witness rains & thundershowers

HYDERABAD: The current cyclonic circulations in the state have brought some relief from the heatwave, which had raised the mercury levels to 450 Celsius.

As of Thursday, under the influence of cyclonic circulations, many parts of the state such as Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts witnessed moderate rains and thundershowers.

As per the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over Marathwada and central Maharashtra at 1.5 km above mean sea-level.

Due to the cyclonic circulations, parts of the state will continue to experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers at isolated places from April 12 to April 17.

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms for the next three days as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Siddipet and neighbouring areas. Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in the state remained at 40.90 Celsius in Jogulamba Gadwal as well as above 400 Celsius in eight other districts, while there was a considerable dip in the temperatures in rest of the 21 districts, with Adilabad recording 33.10 Celsius of the maximum temperature, the lowest in the state, on Thursday, as per the Telangana State Development and Planning Society report.

The city also experienced a dip in the maximum temperatures which was 39.30 Celsius, bringing some relief from the scorching heat.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience a generally cloudy sky and very light rains are likely to occur in parts of the city.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 360 Celsius and 250 Celsius respectively, with surface winds of 6-10 kmph.