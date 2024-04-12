Telangana HC to TREIRB: Conduct fresh exams in Telugu and English

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued a directive to the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) to conduct a fresh written examination for the post of art teacher in both English and Telugu languages. The directive comes in response to a writ petition filed by G Vinod and eight other unemployed aspirants who challenged TREIRB’s decision not to conduct the examination in Telugu language.

The petitioners, represented by counsel Bhaglekar Akash Kumar, argued that TREIRB’s failure to provide the examination in Telugu, as specified in the notification dated April 5, 2023, violated constitutional provisions and disadvantaged candidates proficient in Telugu. The petitioners contended that the absence of Telugu language questions in the examination paper contravened Schedule-VIII of the Constitution, which recognises Telugu as one of the languages.

In response, the standing counsel for TREIRB, Nayakwadi Ramesh, defended the decision, citing the English medium instruction policy of the residential institutions under the five residential societies. Ramesh argued that conducting the examination only in English aligned with the institutions’ objective to maintain a “competitive educational environment”.

After hearing both sides, the high court upheld the petitioners’ plea and emphasised the importance of adhering to the language requirements outlined in the notification without deviation.