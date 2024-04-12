Telangana LS polls: It’s all about strengths and weaknesses

Nizamabad
Candidates of all three main parties are strong in this segment. It is expected to be a stiff three-way contest between sitting BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy & Bajireddy Govardhan of the BRS.
Karimnagar
BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election, is on a good wicket. He has also been campaigning aggressively, unlike his opponents.
BRS has fielded former MP Vinod Kumar. The party has a significant vote share in the Assembly segments here.
The Congress is yet to announce its candidate. This, according to party insiders, is weakening its prospects of winning the seat. The party also did not perform well in the last two LS elections.
Zaheerabad
The BJP candidate BB Patil and Congress’ Suresh Kumar S are well-known among the people, having served as MPs. The Congress candidate will have an advantage as the party has a significant vote share in the segment.
The BRS has fielded Gali Anil Kumar, who is contesting for the first time from this segment. He had contested unsuccessfully from Medak in 2019.
Warangal
Initially considered a Cong vs BRS contest, it has become a three-way fight with the BJP picking former MLA Aroori Ramesh, who was with the BRS. The pink party, which initially announced Kadiyam Kavya as its candidate, has not named its nominee after she switched to the Congress and got its ticket.
Malkajgiri
The state Congress president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has won this seat in the last elections. This time, the party has fielded Vikarabad ZP chairperson Suneetha Mahender Reddy, who is well-known in political circles but reportedly lacks local ground-level connect.
The BRS has picked Ragidi Laxma Reddy. Though he is not well-known, the party enjoys good support here.
Former minister Eatala Rajender is the BJP candidate. He is well-known and the saffron party too secured a good vote share in the last elections.
Hyderabad
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time MP, is seeking re-election from this segment where his party has a significant vote share. The Congress has not finalised the candidature. The BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha, who will be entering the electoral fray for the first time.
Secunderabad
State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy is seeking re-election from this segment, a saffron stronghold.
BRS has picked T Padma Rao, the sitting Secunderabad MLA, from this segment where the party is strong.
The Congress has picked Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who recently switched his loyalties from the BRS. While the party does not have a good vote share, its candidate is well known and it hopes for a triangular fight here.
Medak
BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, who is articulate, has a good following in the segment. He has also served as an MLA from Dubbak, which falls under the Medak LS constituency. But the saffron party has not secured many votes in the recent elections and reversing that trend will be a major challenge for him.
BRS’ P Venkataram Reddy is not considered a very strong candidate. But the party has a good support base here as its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao represent two segments in the Assembly, which come under this LS constituency.
Congress has picked a fresh face — Neelam Madhu — who is reportedly not well-known among the constituents. The fact that it has also not performed well in the last elections doesn’t augur well for the grand old party.
Bhongir
Both the BRS and Congress have picked new candidates — Kyama Mallesh and Chamala Kiran Reddy respectively — to contest in the segment. Though they are not well-known, they will bank on the popularity of their respective parties to secure the seat.
Interestingly, the BJP has allotted its ticket to former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud. He has a good following in this segment but the negative aspect is that the saffron party has not done well here in the last elections.
Chevella
The BJP has picked ex-MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy. While he enjoys a good following, the party is not that strong in this segment.
The Congress has fielded sitting MP G Ranjith Reddy, who recently shifted his loyalties to the grand old party from the BRS.
The BRS has fielded Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj. He is well-known among the people. But the party is struggling for its existence in this segment.
Mahbubnagar
The main battle here is between Ch Vamshichand Reddy (Congress) and DK Aruna (BJP), while the sitting BRS MP M Srinivas Reddy has not been actively campaigning.
Nagarkunool
The BJP has fielded sitting MP P Ramulu’s son Bharath. But the saffron party has not received much support here in previous elections.
The Congress has fielded former MP Mallu Ravi. He is well-known and the party too enjoys good support in this segment.
The BRS has allotted the ticket to former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who recently dumped the BSP and joined it. While the party has a good base, its candidate might not get support from key BRS leaders.
Peddapalli
BRS candidate and former minister Koppula Eshwar is well-known in this segment after having served as an MLA six times. The party has done well here in the last few elections.
Congress candidate G Vamshi is contesting for the first time. Though he is not considered a strong candidate, he can bank on the popularity of his family as both his father and grandfather are well-known Congress leaders.
BJP’s Gomasa Srinivas, on the other hand, harbours hopes of defeating his rivals to secure the seat.
Nalgonda
The BRS has picked Kancharla Krishna Reddy as its candidate here, which the pink party has never won in the past.
The Congress has fielded veteran politician K Jana Reddy’s son Raghuveer Reddy. The fact that the party has done well in all the previous elections may work to his advantage this time.
The BJP has picked former MLA Saidi Reddy, who has a good support base only in Huzurnagar. Securing this seat will be a big challenge for him as the party has not done well in the past elections.
Khammam
Sitting BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao is well-known in this segment. He also secured a good vote share in the last elections.
The Congress, which performed well in the recent Assembly elections — winning six out of seven seats that fall under this LS segment — is yet finalise its candidate.
BJP’s T Vinod Rao has entered the electoral fray for the first time.
Mahabubabad
It will be a battle between sitting BRS MP Maloth Kavitha and former MPs P Balaram Naik of the Congress and Prof Seetaram Naik of the BJP.
The BRS has secured a significant vote share in the last two elections, as has the Congress. The BJP, on the other hand, is not that strong in this segment.