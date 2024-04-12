Telangana LS polls: It’s all about strengths and weaknesses

Nizamabad

Candidates of all three main parties are strong in this segment. It is expected to be a stiff three-way contest between sitting BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy & Bajireddy Govardhan of the BRS.

Karimnagar

BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election, is on a good wicket. He has also been campaigning aggressively, unlike his opponents.

BRS has fielded former MP Vinod Kumar. The party has a significant vote share in the Assembly segments here.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate. This, according to party insiders, is weakening its prospects of winning the seat. The party also did not perform well in the last two LS elections.

Zaheerabad

The BJP candidate BB Patil and Congress’ Suresh Kumar S are well-known among the people, having served as MPs. The Congress candidate will have an advantage as the party has a significant vote share in the segment.

The BRS has fielded Gali Anil Kumar, who is contesting for the first time from this segment. He had contested unsuccessfully from Medak in 2019.

Warangal

Initially considered a Cong vs BRS contest, it has become a three-way fight with the BJP picking former MLA Aroori Ramesh, who was with the BRS. The pink party, which initially announced Kadiyam Kavya as its candidate, has not named its nominee after she switched to the Congress and got its ticket.

Malkajgiri

The state Congress president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has won this seat in the last elections. This time, the party has fielded Vikarabad ZP chairperson Suneetha Mahender Reddy, who is well-known in political circles but reportedly lacks local ground-level connect.

The BRS has picked Ragidi Laxma Reddy. Though he is not well-known, the party enjoys good support here.

Former minister Eatala Rajender is the BJP candidate. He is well-known and the saffron party too secured a good vote share in the last elections.

Hyderabad

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time MP, is seeking re-election from this segment where his party has a significant vote share. The Congress has not finalised the candidature. The BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha, who will be entering the electoral fray for the first time.

Secunderabad

State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy is seeking re-election from this segment, a saffron stronghold.

BRS has picked T Padma Rao, the sitting Secunderabad MLA, from this segment where the party is strong.

The Congress has picked Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who recently switched his loyalties from the BRS. While the party does not have a good vote share, its candidate is well known and it hopes for a triangular fight here.

Medak