Telangana: Trans woman, 17-yr-old held for extortion

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, Task Force sleuths along with Trimulgherry police arrested a trans woman and a 17-year-old boy for allegedly extorting money from shopkeepers at the Lothukunta Traffic Signal. The cops also seized Rs 3,490 in cash and a mobile phone.

According to the police, the accused Swapna Kumari, 37, who hails from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and the boy, who hails from Murshidabad in West Bengal, would demand payments from shopkeepers and street vendors at the junction apart from commuters passing by. The cops said the boy was impersonating a trans person.

Meanwhile, the police have urged the public to call on 100 or approach the nearest police station if they come across instances of trans persons or individuals pretending to be transgender engaging in beggary, extortion or causing public nuisance.