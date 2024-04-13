Adivasi women destroy liquor bottles in Telangana's Adilabad belt shops

ADILABAD: The Adivasi women in Umbri and Kosai villages destroyed bottles of adulterated toddy liquor in the belt shops in Talamadugu mandal, demanding the government to remove these shops from agency areas in the district.

The Adivasi women from Umbri allege that these shops operate illegally without permission and target Adivasi communities, selling them adulterated liquor. This has led to youth losing their lives and others falling ill. Many complaints have been submitted to excise officials, but no action has been taken.

The number of belt shops and toddy liquor shops is increasing in every colony across the Adilabad district. Excise officials have been neglecting to take action, causing the village youth to consume adulterated liquor, which results in unconsciousness and health problems.

The excise officials have yet to inspect the toddy liquor to determine if it is original or adulterated.

Godam Ganesh, working president of the Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi (Thudum Debba), stated that if excise officials do not take action, there will be statewide protests.

Health hazards

