Congress trying to help AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi retain Hyderabad seat: BJP leader K Laxman

HYDERABAD: BJP MP and OBC Morcha president K Laxman on Friday alleged that Congress, AIMIM and BRS had entered into a “secret pact” in an attempt to help AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi win the Hyderabad seat.

Addressing a press conference, Laxman also claimed that Congress leaders were not happy with the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“The BJP should not be blamed if the Congress leaders pulled down their own government,” he said.

Targeting Revanth Reddy, he said that the CM staged a new drama by emotionally blackmailing the people. He said that the very implementation of Congress poll promises is at stake, as they linked it with the Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that the CM has been diverting the attention of people by claiming that conspiracies were being hatched against him.

The BJP spokesperson NV Subhash questioned why the previous government's inquiry reports on corruption-related issues were not being placed in public domain. Meanwhile, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said that casting votes in favour of Congress or AIMIM amounts to dumping votes in Musi river.

During his jeep yatra in Nampally, he said that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resolve various issues in the country.

He exuded confidence that Modi will be re-elected as PM.

“During Covid, Modi promised to provide free food grains for five years and delivered. It is the BJP government which is giving free gas cylinders to the poor and loans up to Rs 20 lakh to women self-help groups,” he added.