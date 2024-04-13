EC takes care of electoral rolls, not me, says Owaisi on allegation of bogus votes

HYDERABAD: Rejecting BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha's allegation of about six lakh bogus votes in the constituency, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Election Commission takes care of the issue of voters' lists.

Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from Hyderabad constituency, wondered what his role was in the matter.

The AIMIM leader said the process of addition of names and publication of final voters' list is carried out every year by the Election Commission which he does not head.

He was responding to a query from reporters about Madhavi Latha's charge that Owaisi wins with the help of the six lakh bogus votes

The allegation amounts to "abusing" the Election Commission, he added.