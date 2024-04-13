Hyderabad: Despite anti-incumbency, Owaisi is frontrunner

The former corporator criticised the AIMIM, alleging it only wins because of bogus votes. Notably, Madhavi and Congress’ Feroz Khan have also raised similar concerns, claiming that there are over six lakh bogus votes in the Hyderabad LS segment. “If we had bogus votes, we can continuously win for 4,000 years. But what to do? We don’t have bogus votes. Owaisi has 6,20,000 bogus votes. If you type one EPIC number on the EC website, you may find the same voter ID in two places. In the Charminar area alone, he has 1,60,000 bogus votes,” Madhavi has been quoted as saying.

Questions commitment

Meanwhile, Amjad questioned Madhavi’s commitment in actually resolving issues. “She is only talking big even while knowing that her own party’s government is in power at the Centre. Feroz Khan has handed over the proof too. Why doesn’t the BJP ask the ECI to rectify it?” he said.

The MBT is likely to field a candidate in the coming days.

In response, Madhavi said that people know the ECI is an independent body and criticised the Congress government in the state for not acting on its leader Feroz Khan’s complaint. “We submitted the complaint to ECI and they have also sent the information locally here. It all happens at GHMC level, so why has the Congress not taken any action against it?” she asked.