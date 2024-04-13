Krishna River Management Board decides to release 8.5 tmcft water to Telangana, 5.5 tmcft to AP

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Friday decided to release 8.5 tmcft of water for Telangana and 5.5 tmcft for Andhra Pradesh to meet the drinking water needs in summer. The available water in Krishna river is 14 tmcft. The total available water was distributed between the sibling states. The three-member committee of KRMB, which met here, took a decision to this effect.

Though the meeting was scheduled on April 4, it was postponed, as the engineers-in-chief of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana did not attend the meeting. Thus, the meeting was held on Friday.

As less water is available in Krishna River this year, the KRMB meeting concluded to utilise the available water judiciously for drinking water needs till June.

Telangana engineer-in-chief G Anil Kumar and AP engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy were present in the meeting, which Board member-secretary DM Raipure chaired. AP ENC said that the KRMB allotted 45 tmcft for AP and 35 tmcft for TS in October, 2023. Out of their quota, AP did not use 5 tmcft, he claimed.

However, Telangana ENC said that AP utilised more than its quota and wanted the KRMB to ensure that it would not draw more water from Srisailam.

Anil Kumar explained that people of Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Khammam were purely depended on Krishna water in Telangana.