No power connection to disputed layout: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar, has declared that the adjudication of land title disputes cannot be entertained within the purview of a writ petition filed before the high court.

The bench overturned the previous order of a single judge, which directed the state electricity board to sanction power connections to disputed land at Shankar Hills layout in Vattinagulapally village of Ranga Reddy district.

The bench criticised the single judge’s findings, stating that determining land ownership in a petition seeking relief for electricity connection was beyond the scope of the court’s jurisdiction.

The case involved a multitude of appellants claiming title over properties situated at Shankar Hills layout.The appellants based their claims on registered sale deeds from 2022.

About 3,328 plot owners claimed ownership based on sale deeds registered between 1983 to 1986. As disputes persisted and cases remained pending in various forums, the power utilities refrained from approving electricity connections to the plot owners.

Amidst this, one plot owner approached the high court seeking directives for electricity connection, prompting other parties to file interim applications to be heard and included in the proceedings.

The single judge, considering the registration of documents dating back to 1983 and the absence of revocation, ruled in favour of the petitioner, claiming their ownership and instructing the electricity board to provide power connection.

The division bench emphasised that decisions regarding electricity supply and connection provisions adhere to the general terms and conditions stipulated by the electricity department. Furthermore, it criticised the single judge for delving into matters of land title within the context of a writ petition, directing the electricity board to decide on the application for power connection within two months.