Phone-tapping case: Ready for lie detector test, says BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Rejecting rumours that he was connected to the phone-tapping case, BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he was ready to take a lie detector test in this connection.

In an interview with a television channel, Rama Rao accused the Congress government in general of failing to take action against those involved in the sensational case and instead leaking misleading bits of information to the media to insinuate the involvement of BRS leaders and others close to the pink party in the case.

Rama Rao also said: “Revanth Reddy is a lucky guy. He achieved his goal of becoming the Chief Minister.” When asked about his ambitions, Rama Rao says: “If given the opportunity, I will become the CM. But I will not work to become the CM.”