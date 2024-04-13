Revanth fielding weak candidates to favour BJP in Telangana: BRS leader Harish Rao

KARIMNAGAR: BRS leader and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao on Friday claimed that the Chief Minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is fielding weak candidates in the Lok Sabha elections as he entered into a secret pact with the BJP.

Harish, along with the Karimnagar party candidate B Vinod Kumar, MLAs Gangula Kamalakar and Padi Koushik Reddy, campaigned at Ramnagar ‘X’ Roads here.

“Why hasn’t Revanth Reddy announced Congress candidate for Karimnagar. Because he is looking for weak candidate to favour the BJP candidate,” he said.

“If the BJP and Congress candidates win, then there will be no-one to raise Telangana issues in Parliament,” he added.

Stating that the Congress captured power in the state by making false promises, he urged the people to teach a fitting lesson to the grand old party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Praising the BRS candidate, he said that though Vinod was defeated in 2019 polls, he strived for the development of Karimnagar. “If people want see their voice heard in Parliament, they should elect Vinod,” he said.