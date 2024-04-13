Telangana: 2BHK beneficiaries try to meet KCR, fail

SIDDIPET: A tense atmosphere prevailed for some time at Erravalli in Markook mandal on Friday after 2BHK beneficiaries from Gajwel town descended at the gates of the farmhouse of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, seeking a resolution of their woes.

The beneficiaries, selected through a draw of lots about a year ago, said that while those living in the villages surrounding Gajwel were given 2BHK houses, they were yet to get possession of their units. They said that they attempted to raise their concerns with former minister T Harish Rao but to no avail. It was then they decided to approach KCR since he is the local MLA.

However, police stopped them from entering the farmhouse, leading to an argument.

The beneficiaries said that they had voted for KCR and questioned why they had not received the allocated 2BHK houses.

Howeve, the police did not allow them inside saying KCR was unwell. When the beneficiaries started protesting and demanding to meet KCR, the police dispersed them using mild force.