Telangana CM orders officials to fire employees from jobs if they obstruct water supply

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to blacklist rice millers if they were found to have cheated farmers in paddy purchases. The chief minister also directed officials to draw water from the dead storage of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to provide drinking water to the people of Hyderabad.

Responding to disruption in water supply in an area in Hyderabad, the chief minister directed the officials to terminate the services of the employees who obstructed the supply of water deliberately. “Take stringent action against the employees who bring bad reputation to the government,” Revanth said.

Chairing a review meeting on paddy procurement and drinking water supply, the chief minister asked the officials to take stern action against millers who offered low prices to paddy farmers.

On the drinking water supply, Revanth directed the officials to take precautionary measures in all villages and towns and ensure that there was no shortage in the next two months.

Though the government was supplying more water this year, the quantity supplied was insufficient, Revanth observed. This was because of drastic fall in groundwater table and the people were now more dependent on tap water, the chief minister said.