Telangana: Couple kills daughters, hangs self; decomposed bodies found by farmers

MAHBUBABAD: Farmers discovered the decomposed bodies of a man and a woman hanging from a tree inside the Ankanna Gudem forest of Garla mandal on Friday morning. Police later identified the duo as Anil Kumar and his wife Devi.

The couple had hanged themselves to death approximately a month ago, after poisoning their two daughters — 11-month-old Jaswitha and 3-year-old Lohita — to death on the night of March 10 reportedly over family disputes.

According to Garla Sub-Inspector N Jeenath, farmers venturing into the forest detected a decomposing smell. Initially, they suspected that an animal had died. However, upon closer inspection, they discovered the two decomposing bodies and informed the police. Due to their condition, the bodies could not be moved to a hospital.

“To identify the bodies, we checked our missing persons caselist and found a couple reported missing after fleeing from their residence on a two-wheeler in Seethammapeta village of Garla Mandal, Mahabubabad district, after killing their two daughters, a month ago. We then contacted K Venkanna, who runs a general store, suspecting it was his son Anil Kumar and daughter-in-law Devi. When Venkanna arrived, he confirmed that the bodies were indeed of Anil and Devi,” the SI added.

The SI said that the couple absconded from the village, went to the forest, and hanged themselves after mixing poison in milk and feeding it to their two daughters.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPc, and an investigation is underway, he added.