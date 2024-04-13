Telangana government U-turn on Sindhu Foundation land raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD: The volte-face by the Congress government on the allotment of government land to Sai Sindhu Foundation to construct a hospital has raised eyebrows in political circles.

In January, the Congress government reviewed the allotment of 15 acres of land at Khanamet in Serilingampally of Rangareddy district to the Foundation and kept the decision in abeyance. However, two months later, the Congress government reallotted the land by increasing the lease amount.

It may be recalled here that A Revanth Reddy, as an Opposition leader, had in April 2023 termed the allotment of land to the Foundation as “illegal” and opposed it.

Interestingly, Sai Sindhu Foundation is led by Hetero Group chairman B Parthasaradhi Reddy, who was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the BRS in 2022.

The land was originally allotted to the Foundation by the BRS government in 2018.

Though the Revenue department issued orders on March 14, 2024, reallotting the land to the foundation, the issue came to light now when BJP floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Aleti Maheshwar Reddy expressed doubts over the decision of the Congress government.

“The hospital provides employment potential to about 7,000 personnel and the recruitment process is going on swiftly. As of now, 200 personnel are working. Highly sophisticated and ultra-modern equipment have been installed / is under installation. The Trust has so far incurred an expenditure of Rs 446 crore and another about Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the balance works for the first phase,” the Foundation informed the government and requested it to re-examine the matter and increase the present lease rentals from Rs 30 lakh per year to Rs 60 lakh per year or a reasonable increase.