Telangana government U-turn on Sindhu Foundation land raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD: The volte-face by the Congress government on the allotment of government land to Sai Sindhu Foundation to construct a hospital has raised eyebrows in political circles.
In January, the Congress government reviewed the allotment of 15 acres of land at Khanamet in Serilingampally of Rangareddy district to the Foundation and kept the decision in abeyance. However, two months later, the Congress government reallotted the land by increasing the lease amount.
It may be recalled here that A Revanth Reddy, as an Opposition leader, had in April 2023 termed the allotment of land to the Foundation as “illegal” and opposed it.
Interestingly, Sai Sindhu Foundation is led by Hetero Group chairman B Parthasaradhi Reddy, who was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the BRS in 2022.
The land was originally allotted to the Foundation by the BRS government in 2018.
Though the Revenue department issued orders on March 14, 2024, reallotting the land to the foundation, the issue came to light now when BJP floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Aleti Maheshwar Reddy expressed doubts over the decision of the Congress government.
“The hospital provides employment potential to about 7,000 personnel and the recruitment process is going on swiftly. As of now, 200 personnel are working. Highly sophisticated and ultra-modern equipment have been installed / is under installation. The Trust has so far incurred an expenditure of Rs 446 crore and another about Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the balance works for the first phase,” the Foundation informed the government and requested it to re-examine the matter and increase the present lease rentals from Rs 30 lakh per year to Rs 60 lakh per year or a reasonable increase.
Considering the request, the government issued an order (GO 37) on March 14, 2024, revoked the abeyance orders and increased the lease rental to Rs 5 lakh per year per acre (or a total Rs 75 lakh per year) with 5% annual increase of the lease rent.
Points to ponder
March 23, 2018: BRS government issues orders allotting 15 acres to Sai Sindhu Foundation in Khanamet for construction of cancer hospital, on non-profit basis, on lease basis for a period of 30 years, renewable for another 30 years.
The lease amount fixed at Rs 1,47,743 per year for the first three years and a 5% increase thereafter every 3 years
June 5, 2023: A High Court bench hears a writ petition filed by Urmila Pingle, sets aside the GO and refers the matter back to the state for a fresh consideration.
September 25, 2023: BRS government issues orders allotting the 15 acres; fixes lease amount at Rs 2 lakh per acre with 5% annual increase of lease rent.
January 29, 2024: Congress government re-examines matter, keeps the BRS government’s orders in abeyance.
February 2024: Sai Sindhu Foundation approaches Congress government, says construction of the hospital nearing completion and proposes inauguration of the first phase in March, 2024
March 14, 2024: GO 37 issued, revoking its abeyance orders and increased the lease rental to Rs 5 lakh per year per acre (total Rs 75 lakh per year) with 5% annual increase of lease rent