Telangana High Court orders former Adibatla municipal chairperson to pay Rs 1 lakh

ADILABAD: The Telangana High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Kotha Arthica, former chairperson of Adibatla municipality in Rangareddy district and ordered her to pay an exemplary cost of Rs 1,00,000 to the State High Court Legal Services Committee within four weeks from the date of receipt of the order. The decision comes in response to Arthica’s petition challenging the legality of an unnumbered notice issued by the Rangareddy Collector, dated March 30, 2024.

Arthica claimed to continue holding the position of chairperson of the municipality, alleging that the collector’s notice was issued unethically and without proper justification. However, the government pleader representing the respondents countered Arthica’s claims, stating that she was removed from the office of chairperson through a successful motion of no-confidence on February 9, 2024. The government issued a notification confirming this motion on March 23, 2024, thereby refuting Arthica’s assertion of still being the chairperson.

Arthica’s petition sought to declare the notice as illegal and arbitrary. However, the court found Arthica’s actions to be “frivolous and lacking in merit.” The court criticised Arthica for her habit of approaching it with baseless petitions, failing to disclose all relevant facts. The court deemed this behaviour as a waste of judicial time. Furthermore, the government pleader accused Arthica of deliberately suppressing facts and misleading the court by continuing to claim the position of chairperson in her petition and affidavit, despite being aware of her removal from office.