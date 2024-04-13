Telangana: Man bludgeons father’s head during argument on phone use

ADILABAD: A 38-year-old man bludgeoned his father’s head with a metal rod at their residence in Alluri Seetha Ramnagar of Ramakrishnapur town in Mancherial district on Thursday night. The accused, Rakesh, fled from the spot after killing his father and the police are searching for him.

Sources said that the incident occurred following an argument between the duo, triggered when the victim, 56-year-old M Rayamallu, questioned Rakesh why he was using his mobile phone instead of his phone.

Police said that Rayamalluwas a retired employee at Singareni Collieries Company and resided with his second wife and their son — Rakesh. His first wife and their three children lived separately in Gudipet, away from him.

Allegedly, Rayamallu was addicted to alcohol and frequently harassed his family members for money to fund his drinking habits.

Bellampally ACP A Ravi Kumar visited the spot and instructed Mandamarry Circle Inspector Sridhar Reddy to file a case and apprehend Rakesh.