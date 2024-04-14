AI-assisted neuro surgery performed at Hyderabad KIMS

HYDERABAD: Touted to be the first in the country, KIMS Hospital has introduced a device, based on AI and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, for brain tumor surgeries.

The device, manufactured by SKIA, a South Korea-based medical device firm, provides digital guides for surgeries based on cutting-edge technologies. Although the scanning device has been in use to detect tumors, such a device is being used for the first time for neurosurgery, a release said.

Dr Manas Panigrahi, HoD (neurosurgery) & senior consultant, KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, performed 16 brain tumor surgeries using the SKIA device. He said, “This is proving to be very useful in brain surgeries. Unlike conventional methods that rely on neuro-navigation systems, this device use the power of AR and AI to offer a more flexible and intuitive approach.”