AICC convenes meeting, may finalize remaining candidates from Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the Lok Sabha polls draw close, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal has convened a crucial meeting with top leaders of the Telangana Congress, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, contesting candidates and party in-charges, on Sunday evening to chalk out out effective strategies to taste success in the elections.

In attendance will be ministers from Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet, each of whom will be tasked with responsibility of overseeing the party’s campaign across 17 LS segments.

Sources within the party reveal that Venugopal will also hold discussions to finalize candidates for the remaining three seats -- Hyderabad, Khammam and Karimnagar.

The Congress has already declared candidates for 14 out of the 17 Lok Sabha segments in the state. The decision of shortlisting the candidates for the remaining three seats was to be taken at the Central Election Committee meeting held on Saturday.

Now, Venugopal will be looking into the social and political dynamics in finalizing the three candidates at Sunday’s meeting.

It may be mentioned here that three ministers are trying to get the Khammam ticket for their family members.

The meeting is also likely to finalize the schedule for public engagements such as meetings and roadshows, with national leaders expected to participate actively in the state in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka Gandhi is expected to campaign in Telangana during the first week of May.