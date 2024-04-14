Ameerpet comes alive with Vaisakhi festivities

HYDERABAD: While many states across the country, apart from Nepal and Pakistan, celebrate different harvest festivals in the first or second week of April every year — Bihu in Assam, Poila Boisakh in West Bengal and Vishu in Kerala, among others — the Vaisakhi, which is celebrated by the Sikh community on April 13, also marks the foundation of the Khalsa order, which was initiated in 1699.

Marking the 325th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day, the Gurudwara Saheb in Ameerpet on Saturday evening conducted the Nagar Kirtan (holy procession) from the premises through Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta and back. With Guru Granth Sahibji being ceremoniously carried on a decorated vehicle alongside ‘Nishaan Saheban’, the Keerthani Jathas performed Shabad Kirtans. At the same time, Sikh youths showcased their proficiency in ‘Gatka’ exercises.

While the rally featuring participants in different kinds of colourful attire caught the eye of onlookers, the main attraction of the celebrations, Vishal Deewan, was held earlier in the day at the Sri Guru Gobind Singhji playgrounds in Ameerpet. A large number of Sikh devotees took part in the mass congregation, which was marked by the recitations of Gurbani Kirtans and Kathas (holy hymns) by the renowned Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who were specially invited from various parts of the country.

Bhai S Gurpreet Singh Khalsa from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, Bhai S Gurjinder Singhji also from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, along with Bhai S Veer Singh from Hyderabad, Jatha Tera Jatha, and other esteemed Ragi Jathas performed Gurbani Kirtan. Their renditions stressed the importance of integrating higher values into our daily lives and narrated the founding of the Khalsa Panth.