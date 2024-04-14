BJP general secretary compares LS polls to IPL, says BJP will be the champions

KARIMNAGAR: Using cricket analogy, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday likened the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Addressing a ‘Booth Vijay Sankalpa Abhiyan’ meeting in Karimnagar, he described the LS polls as the “Indian Political League”.

“The IPL cup belongs to the BJP. Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive time with the party securing over 400 seats,” he said.

He also claimed that the Congress lacks strong candidates to give tough competition to the BJP. Stating that the ‘Telangana Political League’ matches have started in the state, he compared the Congress and BRS to cunning foxes and said that the two parties cannot defeat the BJP even though struck secret deal.

“People are ready to ‘revoke’ the Congress’ ‘licence’. The Congress is yet to finalise candidates, BRS candidates are expressing dissatisfaction. A notable example is Kadiyam Kavya, who declined the ticket offered by the BRS,” he said.

Sanjay alleged that anti-incumbency had emerged against the Congress government within a short period of coming to power. He said that the people are ready to teach them a lesson in the upcoming polls for securing votes through false pre-election promises. “When I questioned the Congress about its pre-election promises, the party collaborated with BRS to level false allegations against me,” he added.

He also criticised Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, ridiculing his demand for a white paper on Karimnagar’s development, asserting that a booklet on the city’s progress has been printed and dispatched to him.