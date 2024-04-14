BJP’s Maheshwar throws challenge to Revanth Reddy

ADILABAD: Stating that the BJP will surely secure over 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy on Saturday threw a challenge to Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing the party’s booth-level leaders and cadre in the presence of BJP Adilabad candidate Godam Nagesh, he said: “I will quit politics if the Congress wins 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. If it doesn’t, Revanth Reddy should resign as the chief minister.”

He alleged that the Congress failed to implement the guarantees it announced during the Assembly elections.

“On the other hand, the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing several schemes for the benefit of all sections of the society,” he said and urged to the party cadre to explain how the Centre has been successfully implementing these schemes to the people during the campaigning.

Party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Murlidhar Rao, MLAs Payal Shankar, Rama Rao Patel and P Harish were present on the occasion.