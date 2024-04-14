BRS faces uphill task in 9 seats it secured comfortably in 2019

HYDERABAD: The BRS, which won nine Lok Sabha segments with a massive majority in the 2019 elections, is facing a daunting task to retain those seats this time. This is being attributed to the pink party losing power in the state after suffering a debacle in the Assembly elections and its MPs and key leaders shifting their loyalties to the Congress and the BJP.

These developments have demoralised several leaders and left the candidates in the upcoming electoral fray in doubt about their ability to pull through the difficult situation.

BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won the Medak seat with a staggering 3.15 lakh votes majority in the last elections. He polled 5.96 lakh votes, leaving his closest Congress rival far behind with 2.79 lakh votes. The BJP candidate had to contend with 2.1 lakh votes. Prabhakar Reddy contested in the last Assembly elections and got elected as MLA from Dubbaka which falls in the Medak parliament constituency.

Similarly in Warangal, Pasunuri Dayakar left his Congress rival far behind by winning the seat with a margin of 3.5 lakh votes. He bagged 6.12 lakh votes as against 2.62 lakh by the Congress candidate and 83,777 by the BJP contestant. But the situation is completely different now as Dayakar joined the Congress.

The BRS which has become considerably weaker now is fielding M Sudheer Kumar in the upcoming Lok Sabha election against Kadiyam Kavya of Congress. Kavya left the BRS in dramatic circumstances after she was named the candidate for Warangal seat by party chief K Chandraekhar Rao and joined the ruling Congress along with her father and MLA Kadiyam Srihari.