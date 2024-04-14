Congress diverting public’s attention, misleading to garner votes, says BRS leader Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao accused the Congress of attempting to mislead and divert the public’s attention with fake claims and releasing false information regularly to garner votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He was speaking during an election campaign in Dubbaka and Patancheru, Sangareddy constituencies on Saturday on behalf of Medak BRS candidate P Venkatram Reddy.

Harish Rao urged the people to not vote for both the Congress and the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections. He said that despite being in power for 10 years, the BJP has failed to create two crore jobs annually. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t brought back black money and deposited it into the accounts of the poor.

He said that the BJP government has neglected the economy, causing significant increases in gas, petrol, and diesel prices.

He also or not fulfilling its promises, including the pledge to waive farmers’ loans up to `2 lakh and provide a `500 bonus on paddy.