Congress looting, BJP exploiting people, says KCR

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that Congress has started looting the people in Hyderabad and the BJP is exploiting them by fanning communal flare ups.

Addressing the “Praja Asheervada Sabha” held in Chevella as a part of the pink party’s election campaign, he said that the Congress has no clear policy in place even four months after forming the government in the state.

“The Congress has no clear on any issue. What is the policy of this government regarding Palamuu Lift Irrigation Scheme and Uddandapur reservoir?” he asked.

“We (BRS) had a policy to protect the farmers. We launched five schemes for the welfare of farmers. We have given hope to farmers by introducing schemes like Ryuthu Bandhu, quality electricity, farmer insurance and crop procurement,” he said.

“All the problems, which the people of Telangana have forgotten in the last 10 years, are now resurfacing,” he added.

Targeting the BJP, he said: “The BJP is fanning communal flare ups. It is playing with people’s sentiments and emotions, rather than doing good to them.”