Congress looting, BJP exploiting people, says KCR
HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that Congress has started looting the people in Hyderabad and the BJP is exploiting them by fanning communal flare ups.
Addressing the “Praja Asheervada Sabha” held in Chevella as a part of the pink party’s election campaign, he said that the Congress has no clear policy in place even four months after forming the government in the state.
“The Congress has no clear on any issue. What is the policy of this government regarding Palamuu Lift Irrigation Scheme and Uddandapur reservoir?” he asked.
“We (BRS) had a policy to protect the farmers. We launched five schemes for the welfare of farmers. We have given hope to farmers by introducing schemes like Ryuthu Bandhu, quality electricity, farmer insurance and crop procurement,” he said.
“All the problems, which the people of Telangana have forgotten in the last 10 years, are now resurfacing,” he added.
Targeting the BJP, he said: “The BJP is fanning communal flare ups. It is playing with people’s sentiments and emotions, rather than doing good to them.”
“BJP is all about Modi or ED. Is this the way to advance democracy? Around 157 medical colleges were sanctioned across the country but not even one for Telangana. I wrote hundred letters seeking establishment of more Navodaya schools and medical colleges in Telangana. But the Union government failed to respond. Why should we vote for such a party?” he asked. “When we were in power, we had established 1,100 gurukula schools. We have started a programme to provide Rs 10 lakh assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme to make Dalits rich. This scheme was extended to 1.3 lakh beneficiaries. If the present government fails to continue this scheme, I will stage a dharna at Ambedkar’s Statue near Secretariat along with 30,000 Dalits,” he said.
He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “threatened him at knife point” to instal metres for agriculture pump sets and said that he refused to do so. “If you vote for BJP, meters will be installed for pump sets,” he said.
Alleging that the Congress failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana, he said that the people should ensure BRS wins all the 17 seats in the state in order to make this government implement its assurances.
“The BRS was created for the cause of Telangana. I feel sad when people suffer. I will fight for the people of Telangana as long as I am alive,” he added.
Why did Ranjith desert the party?
KCR asked MP Ranjith Reddy to explain why he quit the BRS and joined the Congress. “The BRS has done a lot for Ranjith Reddy. But he preferred to quit,” he said and urged the people to teach a lesson to those who switch parties for the sake of power.