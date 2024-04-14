'Congress will play key role in formation of government at Centre': Telangana Minister Uttam

NALGONDA: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday expressed confidence in the state Congress playing a key role in formation of government at the Centre by securing 15 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The minister campaigned for Congress Nalgonda candidate K Raghuveer Reddy in Devarkonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said: “There is a wave in favour of Congress in Telangana. We will surely secure 14 to 15 Lok Sabha seats here and play a key role in formation of a Congress-led government at the Centre.”

He also claimed that the Congress will retain the Nalgonda seat with highest majority in the country. Targeting the BRS and BJP, he said that the two parties have no to right to seek votes in the Lok Sabha elections. “During their 10-year rule, the BRS and BJP neglected Telangana and deceived its people,” he said.

“Not a single assurance given under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was fulfilled by the Modi government while the BRS remained a mute spectator. The BRS also misappropriated and swindled thousands of crores of public money. It pushed Telangana into a debt trap,” he said, urging people to reject both parties in the upcoming elections.