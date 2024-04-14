Escaping summer in Karimnagar’s serene sights

KARIMNAGAR: With the skyrocketing heat of the summer taking over daily life, the verdant oases in Karimnagar are emerging as favoured weekend getaways for residents.

Situated on the outskirts of the city, the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) is one of the most popular tourist attractions across the state. With serene waters as far as the eyes can go and balmy winds offering a break from the high mercury levels, the LMD has become a stressbuster for the ‘always-working’ professional during the weekend. Shots of an avian trying to cross the vast expanse of water also add to the ‘shutterbug’ credentials of the locals and are shared extensively on social media.

The break of dawn and the twilight period are a particular favourite when the sun takes on a hue that can put several Instagram filters to shame. Many youngsters are also using the picturesque backdrop for pre-wedding shoots and short films.

Adding to it, Ujwala park and Deer park, located downstream of the LMD, apart from the recently inaugurated cable-stayed bridge on the Manair river, offer shade from the scorching sun and provide an opportunity for many to reconnect with flora and fauna. Locals, whose weekdays are spent worrying about the stress of daily life, their jobs or means of livelihood and increasing costs, say that spending time with their family members in lush greenery helps reduce the worries and makes them appreciate the lesser, and often ignored, joys in life.