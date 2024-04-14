Escaping summer in Karimnagar’s serene sights

KARIMNAGAR: With the skyrocketing heat of the summer taking over daily life, the verdant oases in Karimnagar are emerging as favoured weekend getaways for residents.
Situated on the outskirts of the city, the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) is one of the most popular tourist attractions across the state. With serene waters as far as the eyes can go and balmy winds offering a break from the high mercury levels, the LMD has become a stressbuster for the ‘always-working’ professional during the weekend. Shots of an avian trying to cross the vast expanse of water also add to the ‘shutterbug’ credentials of the locals and are shared extensively on social media.
The break of dawn and the twilight period are a particular favourite when the sun takes on a hue that can put several Instagram filters to shame. Many youngsters are also using the picturesque backdrop for pre-wedding shoots and short films.
Adding to it, Ujwala park and Deer park, located downstream of the LMD, apart from the recently inaugurated cable-stayed bridge on the Manair river, offer shade from the scorching sun and provide an opportunity for many to reconnect with flora and fauna. Locals, whose weekdays are spent worrying about the stress of daily life, their jobs or means of livelihood and increasing costs, say that spending time with their family members in lush greenery helps reduce the worries and makes them appreciate the lesser, and often ignored, joys in life.
A visitor, Prakash, says the stress of the whole weekend disappears into thin air when he visits Deer park and the cable bridge with his friends and family members. He suggests that the government take steps to complete the Manair riverfront project as soon as possible so that Karimnagar will become the envy of the whole state in terms of tourism.
Such is the allure of these tourist spots that people from other districts and towns are also arriving in the city for sightseeing. Birds such as parrots, ostriches and many species of exotic pigeons apart from deer are the main attractions. The newly set up selfie points in Ujwala park add to the experience and ensure that goofy snaps are a mainstay of the going-out experience.
Locals also say that the IT Tower gives a modern vibe to an otherwise natural setting and a break from the monotony. The lights on the cable-stayed bridge, apart from the installations, such as statues and foundations, are a cynosure for the eyes.
A break from daily monotony
