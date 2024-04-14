Fire Service Week in Hyderabad to begin today

HYDERABAD: In order to create fire safety awareness among the public, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is all set to organise a Fire Service Week between April 14 and 20.

The week-long awareness programme will be inaugurated by Director General (Fire) Y Nagi Reddy at the Telangana Fire Services State Training School on Sunday.

Officials of the fire department will organise the awareness campaign in public premises like bus and railway stations, hospitals, multiplexes and malls.

Besides this, upskilling seminars and workshops will also be held for the department officials to strengthen their knowledge on fire prevention, life safety and fire protection.