ADILABAD: In a setback to the BRS, the party’s municipal chairman from Nirmal, Gandrath Eeshwar along with his few councillors, resigned from the party’s on Saturday.

He was reportedly a follower of former minister A Indrakaran Reddy. Gandrath Eeshwar said that will soon decide which party he is going to join next and that his resignation comes as a result of his desire to develop the municipality.

Sources said that there is a possibility of the former municipal councillor joining the Congress.