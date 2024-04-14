Inmates in Telangana prison demand drugs, confront authorities

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Cherlapally Central Jail as five inmates, all with a history of serious offenses, including murder and Arms Act violations, demanded drugs. According to jail officials, the inmates were engaged in a confrontation with the Armed Reserve (AR) personnel.

“The prisoners not only demanded drugs but also expressed a desire to dictate administrative affairs,” stated a jail official, highlighting the inmates audacious behaviour. The situation escalated when the authorities refused to entertain their demands, leading to further agitation among the inmates.

Among the five prisoners, two went berserk when their movements were restricted. “Their immediate response was to demand drugs,” the official added. The inmates were placed in separate cells within the jail compound to prevent collaboration among them, said the official. Authorities at the jail reinforced security to ensure the safety of other inmates.