'KCR supervised phone tapping': Telangana BJP President Kishan

HYDERABAD: Alleging that phone tapping occurred under the supervision of the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy demanded a high-level probe into it. Speaking to a news channel on Saturday, Kishan expressed doubts about a fair investigation into the phone-tapping case by local officials.

He said that justice would only be served if a high-level probe was ordered. He alleged that phone tapping was used to blackmail businesspersons, film personalities, and other prominent individuals. He further claimed that phone tapping was also used to threaten BJP leaders. He alleged that phone tapping occurred during by-elections and general elections, emphasising the need for a high-level investigation.

Meanwhile, addressing a corner meeting at NBT Nagar in Hyderabad as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Kishan alleged that KCR’s family amassed crores of rupees through benami transactions. He accused them of engaging in land dealings and liquor sales in Delhi, citing the arrest of KCR’s daughter, MLC K Kavitha.