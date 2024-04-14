'KCR supervised phone tapping': Telangana BJP President Kishan

HYDERABAD: Alleging that phone tapping occurred under the supervision of the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP state president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy demanded a high-level probe into it. Speaking to a news channel on Saturday, Kishan expressed doubts about a fair investigation into the phone-tapping case by local officials.
He said that justice would only be served if a high-level probe was ordered. He alleged that phone tapping was used to blackmail businesspersons, film personalities, and other prominent individuals. He further claimed that phone tapping was also used to threaten BJP leaders. He alleged that phone tapping occurred during by-elections and general elections, emphasising the need for a high-level investigation.
Meanwhile, addressing a corner meeting at NBT Nagar in Hyderabad as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Kishan alleged that KCR’s family amassed crores of rupees through benami transactions. He accused them of engaging in land dealings and liquor sales in Delhi, citing the arrest of KCR’s daughter, MLC K Kavitha.
He noted that despite people’s hopes of escaping KCR’s rule, the Congress came to power, stating, “Dongalu poyi.. Gaja Dongalu vacchaaru. Raastraani Dochukuntunnaru.” (Thieves are gone, robbers are here to loot).
He added that the situation for the people was like getting out of the frying pan and into the fire. Kishan accused TPCC leaders of collecting money from contractors and builders for Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha polls campaign, urging them to inform the public about the implementation of six guarantees.
Enumerating the developmental activities undertaken by the Narendra Modi government over the last 10 years, Kishan appealed to the people to support Modi’s leadership in the elections.
He described Modi as not only a popular leader in India but also a leader for the entire world.