Owaisi rules out alliance with Congress

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday ruled out an alliance with any party, including the ruling Congress, in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“It looks like those people who are saying that we have an alliance in Telangana are confused. But we are clear that there is no alliance with any other party,” the four-time Hyderabad MP asserted.

Recently, Congress leader Feroz Khan, who unsuccessfully contested from Nampally in the recent Assembly elections, indicated that friendship was forged between the AIMIM and the grand old party. The ruling Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the Hyderabad segment.

Speaking to media persons after campaigning in the Bahadurpura area on the second day of his electioneering, the AIMIM chief extended his party’s support to the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu in the elections. “AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections,” Owaisi said in a post on X.