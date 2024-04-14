SCR installs 468 water coolers across 170 railway stations

HYDERABAD: In preparation for the summer season, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone is taking steps to ensure the availability of drinking water at all stations for passengers’ well-being.

The authorities have installed 468 water coolers across 170 stations, with additional contingency plans in place.

In major stations where coach watering is essential, automatic water supply systems have been installed to streamline water distribution while storage tanks have been bolstered for stations reliant on canal water. Additionally, collaboration with civic bodies is planned to supplement water supply. The authorities are also monitoring rail water pits developed at several stations to enhance groundwater levels.

Regular water quality tests are being conducted, the SCR said. A strategy has been implemented, including joint meetings with engineering and electrical officials to evaluate water demand and supply capacities at stations.