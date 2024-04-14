Telangana: 15 school students fall ill in suspected food poisoning, 2 in critical condition

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: As many as 15 students, all studying in Grade 5 and 6, of the Social Welfare Boys’ Residential School in Bhuvanagiri, fell ill after consuming contaminated food. The students complained of vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea on Saturday, a day after they ate lemon rice.

The hostel staff shifted the students to the district government hospital where they were provided medical treatment. The condition of two of the students is said to be critical and they are being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The officials concerned collected food samples and sent them to a lab. Bhuvanagiri MLA Anilkumar Reddy visited the students at the Bhuvanagiri government hospital and directed doctors to provide them the necessary treatment.