Telangana

Telangana: 15 school students fall ill in suspected food poisoning, 2 in critical condition

The hostel staff shifted the students to the district government hospital where they were provided medical treatment.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.(Photo | AP)
Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: As many as 15 students, all studying in Grade 5 and 6, of the Social Welfare Boys’ Residential School in Bhuvanagiri, fell ill after consuming contaminated food. The students complained of vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea on Saturday, a day after they ate lemon rice.

The hostel staff shifted the students to the district government hospital where they were provided medical treatment. The condition of two of the students is said to be critical and they are being treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The officials concerned collected food samples and sent them to a lab. Bhuvanagiri MLA Anilkumar Reddy visited the students at the Bhuvanagiri government hospital and directed doctors to provide them the necessary treatment.

food poisoning
hostel food poisoning

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com