Telangana BJP leader joins Congress

SANGAREDDY: BJP Sangareddy Assembly constituency in-charge, Pulimamidi Raju, defected to the Congress on Saturday.

Raju previously served as the district president of Mudiraj Sangam and had resigned from the BRS and joined the BJP before the 2023 Assembly elections.

Disappointed by being denied a BRS ticket for the Sangareddy Assembly segment, he switched to the BJP, securing a ticket for the same constituency. Despite contesting as a BJP candidate in the Assembly elections and facing defeat, Raju remained active in party affairs.

He officially joined the Congress in an event attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, and Minister Konda Surekha.