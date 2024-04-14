Telangana former MLA's son back in spotlight as cops reopen hit-and-run case

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills hit-and-run case, involving former Bodhan MLA’s son Raheel Amir, has gained attention as authorities move to re-record the victim’s statements. This case, which had previously been shelved and the trial for which is still pending, is to see some progress with the potential inclusion of new testimonies from those affected by the incident.

Suresh Kale, the father of the victim, Kajol, told TNIE that the police have asked them to visit the police station for a comprehensive re-recording of their statements. The family, who has been ardently seeking justice, has expressed readiness to return to Hyderabad in pursuit of the same. Kajol, when the incident had occurred, herself shared with TNIE her experience of being pressured by both police and hospital authorities to withdraw the case, leading her to return to Maharashtra.

Sources privy to the probe details revealed that the statements of the victim are crucial for strengthening the reopened case, particularly owing to challenges posed by the reliability of technical evidence such as CCTV footage. Investigative teams are not only reevaluating this evidence but are also on the lookout for additional witnesses and scrutinising the records of the initial investigators handling the case in 2023.