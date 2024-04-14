Telangana HC refuses to intervene in PIL by Rashtriya Vanara Sena challenging land allotment for private companies

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court declined to intervene in an interlocutory application (IA) pertaining to a PIL filed by Rashtriya Vanara Sena, a charitable trust dedicated to the protection and preservation of temples in India. The PIL, represented by its president Namu Ram Reddy, contested the allotment of government land to M/s Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holdings Pvt Ltd, covering 4.18 acres in Survey No. 403, Ward No. 9 of Shaikpet village. The trust alleged that this allocation, based on the 2013 E-auction value, resulted in a loss of approximately Rs 260.69 crore in state revenue.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the demolition of all constructions on the disputed land and further requested the reconstruction of the Hanuman temple, originally situated on the land.

Additionally, an IA was filed seeking to halt any new construction on the said 4.18-acre plot by respondents M/s Red Fort Akbar Properties Pvt Ltd and M/s Indu Projects Pvt Ltd during the pendency of the petition. Counsel for the petitioner argued for restraining the respondents from proceeding with any construction activities.