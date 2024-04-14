Will arrange narco test, government whip responds to KTR’s polygraph challenge

HYDERABAD: Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s statement that he was ready to take a lie detector test, government whip Adhi Srinivas said that they would arrange for a narco analysis test to determine the BRS leader’s involvement in the phone-tapping case. However, he asked KTR to specify the time and place for undergoing the test.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Srinivas, along with KK Mahender Reddy, mentioned that Rama Rao had previously not accepted a similar challenge initiated by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy when BRS was in power. He alleged that Rama Rao was implicated in the phone-tapping case through the establishment of a war room in Sircilla, adding that his and Mahender Reddy’s phones were tapped.

“They (BRS government) have tapped the telephones of sitting judges,” Srinivas claimed.

In response to KTR’s defamation notice, Mahender Reddy criticised it as ineffectual and legally untenable. He said that he had replied to the notice and accused KTR of resorting to intimidation tactics by issuing legal notices in response to a mere police complaint.