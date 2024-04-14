Writ filed seeking MLA Danam’s disqualification for switching from BRS to Congress

HYDERABAD: Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking a directive to the legislative Assembly speaker to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender for switching from the BRS to the Congress. The plea has been scheduled for hearing on Monday.

Padi Kaushik’s contention revolves around Danam Nagender’s election as MLA in the recent Assembly elections, where he secured victory on a BRS ticket. He said that Danam Nagender’s allegiance to the BRS remained intact till his election as MLA from Khairatabad.

However, in his petition, Kaushik expressed surprise when Danam Nagender met with senior TPCC leaders and officially joined the Congress. Furthermore, the Congress announced Danam Nagender as its candidate from the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency.

In response, Kaushik had submitted a disqualification petition to the speaker on March 18, 2024. However, the petition is currently pending.

Now, through the writ petition, he urged the high court to instruct the speaker to issue a notice to Danam Nagender.