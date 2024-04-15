Anaemia claims lives of pregnant women in Agency areas in Telangana

ADILABAD: Lack of corrective measures to address the issue of malnutrition, especially anaemia, is leading to deaths in the Agency areas of the erstwhile Adilabad district. Recently, two women died reportedly due to anaemia. Residents alleged that medical officers are usually not present in primary health centres (PHCs), leaving the medical staff overburdened with providing treatment.

A 25-year-old woman, Pendur Vimala Bai, who was seven months pregnant, was suffering from diarrhoea when she was taken to the Ichoda PHC on April 9. However, due to the absence of a medical officer, the nurses provided treatment.

As Vimala’s health condition got worse, she was referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad but died on the way to the hospital. She had a haemoglobin percentage of 7.5 g/dL, while the normal for women is 12.1–15.1 g/dL. Vimala’s family members alleged that if a medical officer was available at the PHC in time, her life could have been saved. In May 2023, she had married P Sai Kiran and was residing at her mother’s residence.

Meanwhile, another woman, Attram, who was eight months pregnant, died while undergoing treatment for cold and cough at the Utnoor Area Hospital in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. While the reason for her death is yet to be disclosed, her family members have raised the issue of anaemia.

According to official information from the Adilabad district, 65% of lactating women have been identified as anaemic, with haemoglobin levels (g/dL) ranging from 7 to 11, particularly among tribal women in mandals under agency areas. The highest number of cases are reported from PHCs in Pitta Bongaram, Gadiguda and Danthanpally.