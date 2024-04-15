BRS chief KCR entrusts key election responsibility to ex-deputy CM Rajaiah

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday entrusted the responsibility of ensuring pink party Warangal candidate M Sudheer Kumar’s victory to former deputy CM T Rajaiah.

Rajaiah had announced his decision to quit the BRS after being denied the ticket to contest in the recent Assembly elections. The party high command, however, refused to accept his resignation.

On Sunday, Rajaiah met Chandrasehar Rao at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravelli near Hyderabad. During the meeting, the duo reportedly discussed the Warangal Lok Sabha segment. KCR announced Rajaiah as in-charge of Station Ghanpur, which falls under the Warangal LS constituency.

Meanwhile, KCR believed to have told Rajaiah that bypoll for the Station Ghanpur is inevitable as sitting MLA Kadiyam Srihari has defected to the Congress.