Congress chalks out plan to achieve Mission 15 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As per the instructions of its central leadership, the state Congress is chalking out plans to achieve Mission 15 — securing fifteen out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

This is believed to be one of the main topics of discussion during a meeting convened by AICC organisational general secretary KC Venugopal here on Sunday.

Though the party is working to achieve the target set by the high command, it did not finalise candidates for three Lok Sabha segments — Khammam, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad.

According to sources, the AICC general secretary hinted that they are expecting another leader from a rival party to join the Congress fold before finalising the tickets for the remaining segments.

Venugopal, however, expressed dismay over some leaders opposing joinings from the other parties. He reprimanded the state leadership to not be complacent but to work hard to win elections, pointing out that some contesting candidates are not working up to the mark. Do not obstruct the process of leaders from other parties joining the Congress was Venugopal’s message to his colleagues.