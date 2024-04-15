Crunchy deets: Grabbing attention with lip service

You only get one shot

In its quest to consolidate votes of backward castes, the grand old party approached a BC leader with a tempting offer: a plush nominated post in exchange for support in its bid for power when it was in the opposition. But this BC leader boldly demanded an MLA ticket, much to the chagrin of the Congress. Thereafter the talks ended. Time marched on and the tables turned! The Congress emerged victorious, leaving the BC leader in a rather awkward predicament. Suddenly, he found himself knocking on the very doors he once spurned, eager to claim the promised nominated post. But the Congress wasn’t in the mood to entertain his change of heart. The doors were firmly shut, and the once-proud BC leader was left outside, with no one willing to lend an ear to his pleas. Luck will knock on your doors only once.

Grabbing attention with lip service

Many long-time BJP leaders and workers are unhappy with opportunities being given to turncoats and newcomers who do not subscribe to the party’s ideology. They have resolved not to support such new entrants, who at best pay lip service to Hindutva. But some of those candidates are nothing if not enterprising. One such candidate has managed to grab the attention of the BJP’s national leadership, surprising even the party in-charges.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy