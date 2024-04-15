Cutting into traditional BRS vote share key to success of Congress, BJP in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Traditional BRS voters are likely to swing the fortunes of political parties in 10 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party -- be it the Congress or BJP -- that manages to attract these voters to their side will stand to make major electoral gains.

While the BRS is determined to regain its lost ground in the parliament elections after losing power in the state, the Congress will be leaving no stone unturned to consolidate its position after forming government in Telangana for the first time after formation of the state.

For the state BJP too, winning maximum number of Lok Sabha seats is important as it wants to contribute to the party’s efforts to form the government at the Centre for third consecutive time and, at the same time, emerge as dominant political party in Telangana.

For the Congress as well as the BJP, splitting and cutting into the traditional BRS vote share would be the key to their success in the coming elections.

The old guard of the BRS switched loyalty either to the Congress or BJP, demoralising the cadre of the pink party. Their strong connections with the second-rung leaders and grassroot workers will translate into votes and fetch considerable gains to the party in which they are now.

The BRS secured 40 per cent of vote share in the last parliament elections and 37.35 per cent in the recent Assembly elections. The Congress by securing 39.40 per cent vote share — 1.9 per cent higher than that of its rival BRS — came to power in the last Assembly elections. The grand old party had a vote share of 29.79 percent in the 2019 parliament elections and the BJP secured 19.65 percent vote-share. Interestingly, the BJP secured 13.90 per cent vote share in the recent Assembly elections.

In most cases, the supporters of the BRS also followed their leaders when the latter switched loyalty to the Congress and the BJP. These supporters could play a key role in the victory of a candidate.