Department of fire services awaits govt nod for Rs 197-crore project in Telangana

HYDERABAD: New fire engines (39), mini fire engines, fiber boats, underwater scanners and remote-controlled lifebuoys are in the procurement process, said Director General of Fire Services, Y Nagi Reddy, here on Sunday.

While underwater scanners would help identify and rescue persons from water bodies, a remote-controlled lifebuoy can be used from the shore to save people in water, about 800m from the shore, the DG explained.

Speaking at the Telangana Fire Services State Training School, where currently 487 students are training to be firefighters, the senior officer revealed that the department is actively working towards procuring necessary rescue equipment and is also considering opening new fire stations in other districts on a requirement basis.

Previously, the fire services department had proposed to deploy robots to fight fires. In this regard, the DG said that the department is awaiting approval from the Union Home Minister and that the Rs 197-crore budget for the project will help modernise the fire service department.

The department is organising the Fire Services Week from April 14 to April 20 in hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, residential complexes, schools and so on, to educate people about fire safety.

The fire officer insisted that most fire accidents are preventible and are usually caused by an electrical short circuit, gas leak or careless smoking. He insisted that being cautious and complying with fire safety norms can help prevent fire accidents in most cases.